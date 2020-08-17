Loy Pela adds riverboat

BANGKOK, 17 August 2020: The latest riverboat Loy River Song, sets sail on Thailand’s Chao Phraya River offering super luxury cruise packages from Bangkok to the UNESCO World Heritage site and ancient capital of Ayutthaya,







Bearing a hefty price tag, Loy Pela Voyages offer two-day/one night to four-day/three-night cruises aboard its two boats for rates starting at more than THB200,000. It newest riverboat Loy River Song comes with four luxury cabins with a capacity for eight passengers. Loy River Song joins Loy Dream, a two-berth former teak rice barge.

Apart from the river cruise, the boat’s tour guide curates cycling excursions on Bang Kachao island on its way to the UNESCO-listed Ayutthaya. Meals are served on board. Prices for Loy River Song start at THB 208,250++ per cabin for the three-day, two-night trip.