Latest travel advisory updates

SINGAPORE, 5 August 2020: Singapore will require some returning residents who self-quarantine to use an electronic monitoring device effective 10 August, while Myanmar has extended the ban on international flights.

Singapore

You can’t enter Singapore for short-term visits. You can transit Changi Airport if you’re travelling to Australia, cities in Asia, Europe and New Zealand provided you’re on Singapore Airlines, Silk Air or Scoot Airlines and connecting with the same airline.

You can’t transit on flights operated by other airlines. Transit and flight options to and from Singapore change frequently. Contact Singapore Airlines for the latest flight and transit requirements.

From 10 August, if you’re a long-term resident and get approval to enter Singapore, you’ll need to use an electronic monitoring device if you self-quarantine outside of a government facility.

Myanmar

The ban on international commercial flights into Myanmar has been extended to 31 August. The Government is not issuing visas for visitors. All passengers on incoming flights must be approved, even if you already have a valid visa. You may need to complete up to 28 days quarantine and undergo COVID-19 testing. There are limited flights departing Yangon. Movement restrictions, including stay-at-home orders, curfews and quarantines, may be imposed at short notice.

United Kingdom

If you’re in the UK and your visa expired between 24 January and 31 July 2020, you’ll now be given an extra month’s grace (until 31 August) to leave the UK. The grace period also applies if your visa is expiring in August. Don’t assume any further extensions or grace periods will be granted. If you travel to the UK, you’ll need to self-isolate for 14 days, unless you’ve spent the past 14 days in countries listed as exempt from self-isolation.

Romania

There’s a state of alert in Romania until at least mid-August. Many airlines have suspended flights, and some airports are still closed. It’s mandatory to wear face masks in indoor and outdoor public spaces, as well as on public transport. Only Romanian and EU citizens, their family members, and those with valid residency permits can enter Romania.

Canada

Entry ban for most foreign travellers has been extended until 31 August.

There are exemptions for Canadian citizens, permanent residents, US residents travelling for essential reasons, as well as diplomats, seasonal workers, caregivers and international students, immediate family members of Canadian citizens or permanent residents. Exempted travellers are subject to a mandatory 14-day quarantine.

(Source: Travel Advisories)