JC International to fly to Kunming

PHNOM PENH, 31 August 2020: JC International Airlines confirmed last week it would add a new route to mainland China to link Cambodia’s capital city with Kumming in Yunnan province in China.

The airline confirmed just one weekly flight every Wednesday starting 2 September and using an Airbus A320 aircraft.

According to Airlineroute which monitors timetable changes, the new service will depart Phnom Penh 1210 and arrive in Kunming at 1540. The return flight will leave Kunming at 1805 and arrive in Phnom Pen at 1950.

JC (Cambodia) International Airlines, based at Phnom Penh airport, was founded in 2014 and after numerous delays started operations in March 2017 with flights from the capital city to Siem Reap and Sihanoukville.

The airline is owned by Yunnan-based Jingcheng Group, a Chinese conglomerate that is also the parent company of Ruili Airlines, JC International Airlines underpinned by an investment of US$50 million.

The network grew to include flights to Bangkok, Kuala Lumpur, Hong Kong, Macau, Kaohsiung and Taipei in Taiwan and now Singapore. All of its international flights halted in mid-March due to the spread of the Covid-19 pandemic. However, Cambodian airlines are now planning to resume services first in Southeast Asia and also to China in order to boost essential business travel.