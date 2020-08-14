ITB Asia Virtual launches community

SINGAPORE, 14 August 2020: Messe Berlin (Singapore) announced Thursday the launch of the ITB Community in Asia a core element of ITB Asia Virtual, which takes place from 21 to 23 October 2020.

It delivers business networking opportunities and knowledge exchange with expansive interactive content for community members to tap.

ITB Community will also see through a year-long engagement programme for all travel and tourism stakeholders, free of charge during its inception year.

Essentially it leverages ITB Asia’s global database of travel suppliers and buyers so they can continue their conversations and to contribute best practices and content for the travel trade to navigate the recovery of tourism but in a virtual space.

“As the leading travel and trade show in Asia, we remain committed to building a stronger community to support recovery and restore confidence in travel. We made the bold decision to ensure that the show still goes on and provide meaningful conversations that have always been associated with our physical events, while fully leveraging the benefits of a digital platform,” explained Messe Berlin (Singapore) managing director, Katrina Leung.

For the coming ITB Asia virtual event in October, the platform will include features such as:

• Community Activity Feed – An interactive social networking page to share the latest insights, articles and participate in group discussions.

• Business Matching – Live platform to exchange business contacts and schedule virtual appointments. Delegates can benefit from business appointments via social video and messaging functions.

• Conference – A robust lineup of key industry speakers with thought providing insights or showcases of innovative technology and solutions.

• Supplier Directory – A comprehensive view of all suppliers, such as company profiles, product resources and downloadable articles.

• On-demand Videos – Access to exclusive videos from virtual events or industry contributors.

In addition to this year’s virtual shows happening on the ITB Community platform, for the first time, attendees can anticipate a year-long engagement through a lineup of exclusive virtual events under the Travel Meet Asia series.

Each event will be dedicated to specific topics and markets relevant to the travel industry. Similar to the Business Matching functions of ITB Asia Virtual, the Travel Meet Asia events will also allow businesses and buyers to connect virtually through the platform’s integrated business matching and communication tools, such as a messaging board and video call functions.

ITB Community will host virtual events with the following schedule:

ITB Asia and ITB India

21-23 Oct 2020 ITB Asia Virtual Event

7-9 April 2021 ITB India Live & Virtual Event (Hybrid)

Travel Meet Asia Series

Dec 2020 Travel Meet Asia South Asia

Feb 2021 Travel Meet Asia Southeast Asia

Jun 2021 Travel Meet Asia MICE & Corporate

Aug 2021 Travel Meet Asia North Asia

The ITB Community platform will be made available and free for access from 12 August 2020 and will serve as a value-add to all confirmed exhibitors of ITB Asia 2021.