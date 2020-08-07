Hotels welcome quarantine guests

BANGKOK, 7 August 2020: Travellers booking a 14-day quarantine package in one of the 34 designated hotels, mostly in Bangkok, can expect to pay around THB50,000 including room, three meals and medical supervision through partner hospitals.

That’s the starting average, but there are individual hotels that have much higher package rates based on larger suites or villas that could double the price of the 14-day stay.

The Thai Covid-19 authorities provided details of the 34 four and five- star hotels that are part of the government’s ASQ or Alternative State Quarantine scheme earlier in the week. It was first disclosed by the Thai language newspaper Daily News and republished by Thai Visa.com.

Based on the starting rates for the full board packages, Conrad Bangkok quotes the highest rate at THB135,000 followed by Shangri-la on Bangkok’s riverside at THB125,000 and Anantara Siam Bangkok at THB92,000.

However, travellers quarantine in Phuket would have to grapple with a rate of THB220,000 at the Anantara Mai Khao Hotel. Anantara Phuket Suites offers the cheapest rate at THB99,000. As there are no international flights to Phuket island, the only quarantine guests originate from luxury yachts berthing at nearby marinas.

Hotels and starting rates 14 days quarantine

1. Movenpick Wellness Hotel BDMS Resort Bangkok, 250 rooms, with the Bangkok Hospital. Deluxe room THB60,300.

2. Cubic Hotel Sukhumvit, 79 rooms with Sukhumvit Hospital, THB 32,000.

3. The Idle Residence, 125 rooms with Samitivej Hospital. Junior suite THB 60,000.

4. Grand Richmond Hotel, 250 rooms with Vibhavadi Hospital, THB55,000.

5. Royal Benja Hotel, 194 rooms, with Sukhumvit Hospital. Deluxe Room City View THB45,000.

6. Anantara Siam Bangkok Hotel, 118 rooms, with Bamrung Hospital. Deluxe Room THB92,000.

7. Grand Center Point Sukhumvit 55 Hotel, 198 rooms with Sukhumvit Hospital. Signature Deluxe THB62,000.

8. Amara Bangkok hotel, 56 rooms, with the Sukhumvit Hospital. Executive Room THB50,000.

9. The Kinn Hotel, Bangkok, 61 rooms with Wiparam Hospital. Deluxe Room THB30,000.

10. Siam Mandarina Hotel, 120 rooms. THB 42,000.

11. Two 3 Hotels, 50 rooms with Vibhavadi Hospital. Superior Room THB45,000.

12. Anantara Riverside Bangkok Resort, with Bang Pakok Hospital 9. Deluxe Room THB73,000.

13. Tango Hotel, 30 rooms with Vibhavadi Hospital. Superior Room THB35,000.

14. Amari Buri Ram Hotel, 30 rooms with TBA Hospital. Deluxe Room Pool View THB54,500.

15. Anantara Mai Khao Hotel, Phuket, 36 villas with Bangkok Phuket Hospital THB220,000.

16. Tri Sala Phuket Hotel, with Bangkok Phuket Hospital. Ocean View Pool Junior Suite THB220,000.

17. Grand Hotel Center Point Terminal 21, 160 rooms with Bumrungrad Hospital. Deluxe Premium Room THB 80,000.

18. O2 Luxury Hotel, 152 rooms with the hospital. Deluxe Room Rate THB38,000.

19. Tree Sukhumvit Hotel, 30 rooms, with Vejthani Hospital. Junior Suite Room. THB40,000.

20. The Princeton Hotel, Bangkok, 70 rooms with Vibhavadi Hospital. Superior Room THB 29,000.

21. Best Western Plus Wanda Grand Hotel, 76 rooms with World Medical Hospital. Superior Room THB57,000.

22. Solaria Nishitetsu Bangkok Hotel, 200 rooms with Samitivej Hospital. Standard Room THB60,000.

23. Anantara Phuket Suites and Villas Hotel, 100 rooms with Bangkok Phuket Hospital. One-bedroom suite THB99,500.

24. The Salil Hotel, Sukhumvit 57, 70 rooms with Samitivej Hospital. Deluxe SuiteTHB 55,000.

25. The Salil Hotel, Thonglor, 90 rooms with Samitivej Hospital. Superior Room THB40,000.

26. Mytrium Hotel Sukhumvit 18, 70 rooms with Bumrungrad Hospital. Studio Superior room THB58,000.

27. Hotel ibis Styles Bangkok Sukhumvit, 60 rooms with Samitivej Hospital, Standard Room THB48,000.

28. Hotel Mezzanine, 200 rooms with Sinphat Srinakarin Hospital. Deluxe Room THB33,000

29. Royal Rattanakosin Hotel, 137 rooms with Piyavate Hospital. Grand Deluxe Room THB35,000.

30. Conrad Bangkok Hotel, 100 rooms with Bumrungrad Hospital. Deluxe Room THB137,000.

31. Royal Suite Hotel, 69 rooms with Bangkok Hospital. Deluxe Room THB44,000.

32. Amanta Hotel and Residence, 60 rooms with Sukhumvit Hospital. One Bedroom Deluxe THB59,000

33. Ozone Hotel At Sam Yan, 40 rooms with Wiparam-Chai Prakan Hospital. Superior Room THB35,000.

34. Shangri-La Hotel, Bangkok, 23 rooms with BNH Hospital. Deluxe Balcony Room THB125,000.