Hotelbeds signs up Choice Hotels

PALMA, Spain, 19 August 2020: Hotelbeds, a global bedbank, announced Tuesday a new strategic agreement with Choice Hotels International, a lodging franchisor.

As a result of this agreement, Hotelbeds will now be recognised as a preferred wholesaler by Choice Hotels International. This strategic agreement provides Choice Hotels with access to Hotelbeds’ high-value distribution network of more than 60,000 travel distribution clients such as tour operators, retail travel agents, airlines and loyalty programs across more than 140 source markets worldwide.

Hotelbeds’ portfolio of travel buyers will offer Choice Hotels with incremental, high-value bookings from non-domestic markets that typically book further in advance, pay more per room, cancel less and spend more at the property.

As part of this agreement, Choice Hotels will distribute its hotel rooms through Hotelbeds’ two main channels: its wholesale distribution channel that operates under the ‘Hotelbeds’ brand and its retail channel, Bedsonline, that exclusively caters to retail travel agents.

To reinforce the message of health and safety, Hotelbeds has recently launched “Safe2Stay”, a filter category that consolidates and displays in the booking process the hotel properties that are following the different Covid-19 health and safety protocols and certifications that travel industry companies, tourism boards and lobby groups have recently created.