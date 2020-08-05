Hard Rock Pattaya rolls out welcome mat

PATTAYA, 5 August 2020: Hard Rock Hotel Pattaya is now fully open and welcoming guests as hotel operations adhere to stringent safety guidelines and hygiene protocols.

Developed by Hard Rock worldwide in collaboration with health and sanitisation experts, including Ecolab and NSF International, the new SAFE+SOUND programmefocuses on enhanced cleaning practices, social interaction guidelines and workplace protocols. Find out more about SAFE + SOUND protocols here.

Guests returning to Hard Rock Hotel Pattaya can enjoy peace of mind with the new safety guidelines and hygiene protocols.

To celebrate the return of Hard Rock Hotel Pattaya, the hotel created anew room package “Here Together” with exclusive rates starting atTHB1,900net with discounts on Rock Spa, Rock Shop and restaurants.

Hard Rock Hotel Pattaya is located on Pattaya Beach Road facing the main bay and beach. It is less than a 90-minute drive from Bangkok’s Suvarnabhumi Airport. Also, the hotel offers shopping and entertainment on a grand scale, all within a short walk along the picturesque waterfront of Pattaya Beach.

