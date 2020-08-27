Dusit flag to fly in Kolkata

BANGKOK, 27 August 2020: Thailand-based Dusit International will open at least two Dusit-branded hotels a year beginning in 2021.

The expansion will focus on so-called tier one and two cities such as Mumbai, Delhi and Bangalore – as well as key resort destinations throughout the country.

Alongside the signing of Dusit Princess Serviced Suites Kolkata, under a franchise agreement with the Jain Group based in Kolkata, Dusit is engaged in talks with other potential owners and should conclude at least four more signings over the next 12 months.

With India’s fast-growing middle class expected to reach 583 million people – or 41% of India’s projected population – by 2025, Dusit sees huge potential for its upscale and midscale brands in this burgeoning market.

Slated to open in Q2 2022 as part of Jain Group’s high-end residential development project, the 42-unit Dream One, Dusit Princess Serviced Suites Kolkata will occupy a prime location near the green expanse of Eco Park, only five minutes by car from both the city centre and the airport, and just one minute from Kalakshetra Metro Station.

Dusit International’s property portfolio now comprises more than 300 properties operating under six brands across 13 countries.

The company is represented in India by Deepika Arora, who is part of the team responsible for Dusit’s expansion in South Asia and Africa. She is based at Dusit’s offices in Delhi.