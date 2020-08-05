Dubai and Bali take the top choice awards

SINGAPORE, 5 August 2020: Dubai’s camel riding and desert BBQ experience took Tripadvisor’s top global award for experiences and attractions while a traditional village sightseeing trip on Bali Island captured the top spot in Asia.
Review site Tripadvisor together with Viator, a tour and activities platform announced the 2020 Travelers’ Choice® awards for Experiences winners on Tuesday.
The awards recognise the top bookable experiences – tours and activities – selected by Tripadvisor and Viator travellers. Tripadvisor also released its winning list of top 199 attractions globally as a part of this promotion.
This year, Tripadvisor and the Tripadvisor subsidiary Viator are partnering to announce the Travelers’ Choice Awards for experiences.
Bookable experiences on Tripadvisor are powered by Viator.
The Travelers’ Choice Awards for Experiences recognise 375 tours and activities globally. They’re also broken down by country, and by category, including day cruises, cultural tours, day trips, multi-day tours, hop-on-hop-off tours, and food, beer, and wine experiences. Winners were determined using an algorithm based on reviews and ratings for bookable experiences over a 12-month period.
“Viator’s global partnership with Tripadvisor ensures that more of the incredible experiences bookable on our site are also available to the world,” said Viator president Ben Drew.
Travellers’ Choice Experiences
Tripadvisor and Viator are proud to announce the top experience providers who are winners of the Travelers’ Choice awards in Asia and globally.
Top 5 Experiences in Asia:
- Bali Full-Day Traditional Village Sightseeing Trip with Lunch – Denpasar, Indonesia
- Best of Ubud Tour with Jungle Swing – Gianyar Regency, Indonesia
- Sunrise Small-Group Tour of Angkor Wat from Siem Reap – Siem Reap, Cambodia
- 1-Day Tokyo Bus Tour – Tokyo Prefecture, Japan
- Small-Group Hanoi Street Food Tour with a Real Foodie – Hanoi, Vietnam
Top 5 Experiences in the World:
- Premium Red Dunes & Camel Safari with BBQ at Al Khayma Camp – Dubai, United Arab Emirates
- Pizza and Gelato Cooking Class in Tuscan Farmhouse – Florence, Italy
- Luxury Small-Group Canal Cruise in Open-Air Boat – Amsterdam, Netherlands
- Discover Berlin Half-Day Walking Tour – Berlin, Germany
- Northern Ireland Highlights Day Trip Including Giant’s Causeway from Dublin – Dublin, Ireland
Tripadvisor also announced the top attractions, including the top water parks and amusement parks winning Travelers’ Choice Best of the Best awards in Singapore, Asia and worldwide. The awards recognise 199 attractions globally.
Top 5 Amusement Parks in Asia:
An amusement park or theme park is an entertainment complex featuring a variety of attractions, rides and activities.
- Universal Studios Singapore – Singapore
- Hong Kong Disneyland – Hong Kong
- Universal Studios Japan – Osaka, Japan
- Almaty Central Park – Almaty, Kazakhstan
- Ramoji Film City – Hyderabad, India
Top 5 Water Parks in Asia:
A water park is an entertainment complex featuring a variety of water attractions, rides and activities.
- Waterbom Bali – Kuta, Indonesia
- Ramayana Water Park – Pattaya, Thailand
- Vana Nava Water Jungle – Hua Hin, Thailand
- Water Kingdom – Mumbai, India
- Wild Wild Wet – Singapore
Top 5 Amusement Parks in the World:
- Magic Kingdom Park – Orlando, FL
- Puy du Fou – Les Epesses, France
- Universal’s Islands of Adventure – Orlando, Florida
- Disney’s Animal Kingdom – Orlando, Florida
- Universal Studios Florida – Orlando, Florida
Top 5 Water Parks in the World:
- Siam Park – Tenerife, Spain
- Waterbom Bali – Kuta, Indonesia
- Atlantis Aquaventure Waterpark – Dubai, United Arab Emirates
- Aqua Dome – Tralee, Ireland
- Aquapark Istralandia – Novigrad, Croatia