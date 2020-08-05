Dubai and Bali take the top choice awards

SINGAPORE, 5 August 2020: Dubai’s camel riding and desert BBQ experience took Tripadvisor’s top global award for experiences and attractions while a traditional village sightseeing trip on Bali Island captured the top spot in Asia.

Review site Tripadvisor together with Viator, a tour and activities platform announced the 2020 Travelers’ Choice® awards for Experiences winners on Tuesday.

The awards recognise the top bookable experiences – tours and activities – selected by Tripadvisor and Viator travellers. Tripadvisor also released its winning list of top 199 attractions globally as a part of this promotion.

This year, Tripadvisor and the Tripadvisor subsidiary Viator are partnering to announce the Travelers’ Choice Awards for experiences.

Bookable experiences on Tripadvisor are powered by Viator.

The Travelers’ Choice Awards for Experiences recognise 375 tours and activities globally. They’re also broken down by country, and by category, including day cruises, cultural tours, day trips, multi-day tours, hop-on-hop-off tours, and food, beer, and wine experiences. Winners were determined using an algorithm based on reviews and ratings for bookable experiences over a 12-month period.

“Viator’s global partnership with Tripadvisor ensures that more of the incredible experiences bookable on our site are also available to the world,” said Viator president Ben Drew.

Travellers’ Choice Experiences

Tripadvisor and Viator are proud to announce the top experience providers who are winners of the Travelers’ Choice awards in Asia and globally.

Top 5 Experiences in Asia:

Top 5 Experiences in the World:

Tripadvisor also announced the top attractions, including the top water parks and amusement parks winning Travelers’ Choice Best of the Best awards in Singapore, Asia and worldwide. The awards recognise 199 attractions globally.

Top 5 Amusement Parks in Asia:

Top 5 Water Parks in Asia:

Top 5 Amusement Parks in the World:

Top 5 Water Parks in the World: