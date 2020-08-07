Covid-19 cuts MATTA operations

KUALA LUMPUR, 7 August 2020: Malaysian Association of Tour and Travel Agents suspended operations at some of its chapter offices around the country effective 1 August.

It blamed the restructuring on the many challenges arising from the Covid-19 pandemic.

MATTA Chapter offices, country-wide have temporarily closed until December except for the chapter offices in Johor, Kedah, Sabah and Kuala Lumpur that will remain operational.

MATTA’s HQ office has also been restructured resulting in some staff redundancies according to the announcement made by the association’s CEO Phua Tai Neng.

The statement says the association will continue to operate as usual although there may be some delays in responses due to the changes.

For states where chapter office operations have closed, members can contact MATTA HQ at admin@matta.org.my.