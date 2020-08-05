Capella opens Bangkok property

BANGKOK, 5 August 2020: Capella Bangkok is accepting reservations for stays from 1 October 2020 when the group officially opens its newest resort to guests.

It’s the first Capella Hotels and Resorts’ property in Thailand and opens when there is a total ban on international leisure travellers. Thailand has identified 11 categories of travellers who are able to visit the country a list that includes business travellers invited to visit by an official agency and medical tourists but not the staple diet of leisure travellers that keeps five-star resorts in business.

Situated within the Chao Phraya Estate, Capella Bangkok offers 101 rooms, suites and villas, all with uninterrupted views of Thailand’s river. Access is from Bangkok’s oldest thoroughfare, Charoenkrung Road.

To mark the opening, Capella Bangkok is offering a rate of THB 17,500++ per night for stays starting 1 October onwards.

The opening offer includes a daily credit ranging from THB3,000 to THB8,000 net per day to be used on accommodations, dining or spa treatments.

Other benefits: Round-trip limousine transfers for villa guests;

Daily breakfast for two in the room or at the restaurant;

Flexible check-in and check-out;

Complimentary non-alcoholic minibar;

*Daily resort credit is dependent on room category.

The hotel group appointed John Blanco as general manager.