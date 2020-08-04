Cambodia extends tax holiday

PHNOM PENH, 4 August 2020: The Cambodian government has extended tax breaks for aviation companies and tourism-related businesses for another two months.

The government statement posted last Friday said: “Businesses such as the garment-textile sector, tourism and aviation have been hit the hardest by the Covid-19 and have neither recovered nor stabilised yet.”

Airlines can enjoy an extended minimum tax exemption during August and September when the situation will be reviewed.

Meanwhile, tourism officials hinted at the weekend that the USD3,000 cash deposit required to enter Cambodia to cover Covid-19 test and other quarantine costs is now up for review. It is quite likely it will be taken off the table in the near future a reliable ministry source concluded.

There has been considerable criticism from visitors who said it was excessive when they already need to show evidence of a travel and health insurance with a cover of USD50,000.

Tourists arrivals to the country slumped to just 1.5 million from January to July this year, while official estimated that more than 110,000 jobs had been lost in the tourism sector so far.