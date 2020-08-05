CAAT tweaks welcome list

BANGKOK, 5 August 2020: The Civil Aviation Authority of Thailand has made amendments to three clauses in the 11 categories of travellers who are allowed to enter Thailand.

The amendments to “Notification on Conditions for Aircraft Permission to Enter Thailand”, came into effect 4 August.

The CAAT’s latest revised notification with the adjusted wording follows the Thai government’s fourth extension of the emergency decree. The ban on international commercial aircraft remains in place.

The CAAT’s list of 11 groups of Thai and non-Thai nationals permitted to enter Thailand remain the same, but a few minor adjustments were made to the wording of categories seven, eight and 11. (see bold text)

(7) Non-Thai nationals who hold a valid certificate of permanent residency in the Kingdom, or permission to take up residence in the Kingdom, including their spouse or children.

(8) Non-Thai nationals who have a work permit or have been granted permission from government agencies to work in the Kingdom, including their spouse or children; or foreign workers or those who have been granted permission to bring in foreign workers to work in the Kingdom.

(11) Non-Thai nationals who are permitted to enter the Kingdom under a special arrangement with a foreign country or have been granted permission by the Prime Minister – all of whom must strictly adhere to the Kingdom’s communicable disease prevention and control.

The full list of 11 categories

(1) Thai nationals.

(2) Persons with an exemption or persons being considered, permitted or invited by the Prime Minister, or the head of responsible persons accountable for resolving the state of emergency issues to enter the Kingdom, pertaining to necessity. Such consideration, permission, or invitation may be subject to specific conditions and time limits.

(3) Persons on diplomatic or consular missions, or under international organisations, or representatives of foreign governments performing their duties in the Kingdom, or persons of other international agencies as permitted by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs pertaining to necessity, including their spouse, parents, or children.

(4) Carriers of necessary goods subject to immediate return after completion.

(5) Crew members who are required to travel into the Kingdom on a mission and have a specified date and time for return.

(6) Non-Thai nationals who are a spouse, parents, or children of a Thai national.

(9) Non-Thai nationals who are students of educational institutions approved by Thai authorities, including the parents or guardians of the students, except for students of non-formal educational institutions under the law on private schools and of other similar private educational institutions

(10) Non-Thai nationals who are in need of medical treatment in Thailand, and their attendants. However, this shall not include medical treatment for COVID-19.

Flights that can land

There are no changes to the rule that prohibits scheduled international commercial flights to and from the country. The exceptions are for state or military aircraft; emergency landing; technical landing without disembarkation; humanitarian aid, medical and relief; repatriation and cargo flights as well as *passenger flights carrying persons permitted to enter Thailand (Thai and non-Thai nationals) under the 11 categories.

*The entry by aircraft into Thailand carrying persons fitting any of the 11 categories types is permitted providing that they comply with the conditions, time limits and rules under the Thai immigration law, communicable diseases law, air navigation law, and the Emergency Decree on Public Administration in Emergency Situation, for the prevention of the spread of disease. Aircraft entry must also comply with the organisation of the number of persons entering Thailand in accordance with the capacity of competent officers to provide screening and arrangement of facilities for isolation, quarantine and observation.