Avis signs up with Asia Miles

SINGAPORE, 27 August 2020: Avis announced a partnership with Asia Miles on its newly-launched ‘Asia Miles for Business’, to provide special offers and discounts for its corporate clients and partners.

Avis is one of Asia Miles’ first partners to reward corporate clients and partners through this programme.

‘Asia Miles for Business’ is a new business-to-business initiative launched by Asia Miles, Asia’s leading travel and lifestyle rewards programme. The partnership means that Avis’ corporate clients and partners worldwide can earn 500 Miles per qualifying rental and an additional 500 Miles when they use a dedicated Avis Worldwide Discount (AWD) number and business email address on their booking. Corporate clients and partners can also enjoy up to 10% discount on Avis regular retail rates.

As part of Avis’ commitment to providing a safe, clean and convenient transport solution, measures under its safety initiative, the Avis Safety Pledge, have been implemented across its rental stations. It has enhanced vehicle cleaning protocols, with special attention paid to high-touch point surfaces such as steering wheels, indicators, dashboards, hand grips, in-car entertainment controls, cup holders, centre consoles, and all door handles. The Avis Safety Pledge also allows customers to pick up and drop off vehicles with minimal contact during both delivery and collection of cars.

Avis Budget group managing director Pacific, Tom Mooney said: “With business travel starting to resume, we believe this partnership with Asia Miles will be a great value-add to our corporate clients and partners.”