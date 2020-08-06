Archipelago expands hotel portfolio

JAKARTA, 6 August 2020: Privately owned hotel management group, Archipelago International, has just added three new properties in Indonesia to its 150-hotel portfolio.

The properties are Aston Bellevue Radio Dalam, Aston Inn Gideon Batam and Favehotel Bitung.

Despite the impact of Covid-19 pandemic on the group’s bottom line six months into the health crisis has announced new signings both domestically in Indonesia and as far away as Cuba, according to Archipelago International president and CEO John Flood.

The three additions are Aston Bellevue Radio Dalam, 156 rooms, Aston Inn Gideon Batam, 163 and Favehotel Bitung, 96.

Archipelago International claims to have more than 50 hotels under development across Southeast Asia, the Caribbean and the Middle East. The group’s brands include Aston, Collection by Aston, The Alana, Huxley, Kamuela, Harper, Quest, NEO and Favehotels.

(Source: Archipelago International)