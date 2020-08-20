A&K promotes river cruises

YANGON, 2O August 2020: Luxury tour operator, Abercrombie & Kent Myanmar has released resident rates for Sanctuary Ananda’s themed cruises in September.

The custom-built, all-suite river cruise has launched cruise experiences that are especially geared towards domestic travellers with a focus on gastronomy, culture and Irrawaddy dolphin-spotting.





“This is the perfect time for locals and residents of Myanmar to explore more of their own backyard with a series of themed river cruise adventures,” says A&K Myanmar country manager Severine Fallet. “On the Gastronomy journey, we are excited to feature meals prepared by Myanmar’s top chefs, including the renowned local culinary master, Chef Orng of Joitamoi by Chef Orng and Chef Davy Elpidio of Shwe Sa Bwe, and wine pairings and tastings during sailings prepared by Nicholas Hearn of The Warehouse Myanmar. The Cultural Monywa Cruise explores the less-visited areas of the lower Chindwin River, and the Dolphin Expedition takes travellers closer to the home of the endangered Irrawaddy dolphins.”





The cruises are priced from USD480 per person based on double occupancy.

• Cultural Monywa Cruise: Four nights, sailing from Mandalay to Bagan via Monywa. Visit small villages on the Chindwin River and explore the highlights of Monywa. Departs 23 September 2020.

• Gastronomy Cruise: Three nights, sailing from Bagan to Mandalay with fine dining meals by Chef Orng of Joitamoi by Chef Orng and Chef Davy Elpidio of Shwe Sa Bwe, and wine pairings and tastings during sailing by Nicholas Hearn of The Warehouse Myanmar. Wine classes and cooking classes in Bagan are also included. Departs 27 September 2020.

• Dolphin Expedition Cruise: Four nights, sailing from Mandalay to Mandalay with dolphin-spotting in their natural habitat and local fishermen as guides. Departs 30 September 2020.

For bookings and inquiries contact: myanmar@abercrombiekent.com

Or visit our website at www.abercrombiekent.asia