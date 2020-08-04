AirAsia offers 20% on domestic travel

SEPANG, Malaysia, 4 August 2020: AirAsia is ramping up its domestic flight services in Malaysia by offering 20% off* on all seats for all flights within the country.

Bookings are available on airasia.com and the AirAsia mobile app from now until 9 August, for the travel period of 17 August to 6 December 2020.

Guests can enjoy greater savings via SNAP that offers an extra 25% off on flights with the best price guaranteed flight + hotel combos, inclusive of return flight fares and three days, two nights hotel stay.

AirAsia Malaysia CEO Riad Asmat said: “We are seeing encouraging numbers of domestic travellers, with more than 500,000 seats sold throughout July especially with the peak travel period for the Hari Raya Aidiladha holidays last weekend.

The 20% off promotion is also timely for university students, parents and lecturers who need to travel for their upcoming semester.

Should there be any change of travel plan, passengers who are travelling up to 31 December 2020, can change their flight dates at any time with no flight-change fee.

*Terms & Conditions apply.

(Source: AirAsia)