AirAsia and Agoda to bundle travel

KUALA LUMPUR, 25 August 2020: AirAsia and Agoda a global hotel booking platform, announced Monday a strategic partnership to spur travel in Southeast Asia.

The partnership between the two online travel service providers will enable the sharing of flight and hotel inventories. Travellers will gain access to a multi-product selection at competitive prices.

Initiatives from the collaboration include travel bundles, membership privileges, as well as joint product marketing. Customers of AirAsia.com can now tap rates at 600,000 Agoda hotels and resorts and combined them with AirAsia’s fares by booking through SNAP that offers flight and hotel packages with the best price guaranteed.

AirAsia Group CEO Tony Fernandes said: “As we anticipate the reopening of borders in Southeast Asia travellers can now enjoy a more seamless ‘browse-to-buy’ experience on AirAsia.com and book their flights and hotels through SNAP, which is our new way to fly and stay, at unbeatable prices.”

He noted other strategic ventures are under development, which “we look forward to announcing when the time is right.”

Agoda CEO John Brown added: “The public’s appetite for travel is still strong, and we believe that our collaboration with AirAsia will help take the hassle out of travel by helping travellers to easily find great value deals as they venture out again.”