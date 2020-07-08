Vietjet picks up HR accolade

SINGAPORE, 3 July 2020: Vietjet has been named “Top 50 Best Companies to Work for in Asia” for the second year in a row by the publishers of HR Asia Magazine.

The took place recently in Ho Chi Minh City, last week attended by leading enterprises, such as Coca Cola, Shinhan Bank and Techcombank, also recognised for having staff friendly working environments.

Vietjet managing director Luu Duc Khanh said: “I would like to thank more than 6,000 employees of Vietjet and appreciate their solidarity and efforts as well as the cooperation of Vietjet’s business partners around the world”.

Vietjet has maintained a stable workforce during the Covid-19 pandemic and taken advantage of the downtime to organise training and development programmes to improve technical skills.

The HR Asia Awards is an annual award for human resources in the region.