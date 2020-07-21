Vietjet airlifts stranded Vietnamese

SINGAPORE, 21 July 2020 – Vietjet continues to work with Vietnam’s government agencies in the country and overseas to repatriate Vietnamese citizens on international flights.

It will continue with repatriation flights until aviation rules change to allow the full resumption of commercial flights to overseas destinations.

At the weekend, Vietjet operated an international flight to bring back 240 Vietnamese citizens from the Philippines. The flight departed from Ninoy Aquino International Airport and arrived at Can Tho International Airport where passengers entered a mandatory 14-day quarantine. In the same month, Vietjet has also operated three other repatriation flights from Singapore, Taiwan, Sri Lanka and Bangladesh. The airline is expected to operate four more flights to bring more Vietnamese citizens home from the Philippines, Russia, Brunei, Indonesia and Myanmar.

Passengers on repatriation flights that are granted priority are children under 18, the elderly, pregnant women, people with health problems, workers with expired labour contracts and no accommodation, along with students without residence due to dormitory closures.

Vietjet will fly nearly 10,000 Vietnamese citizens safely back home by the end of July, fully complying with entry requirements and quarantine upon arrival. All Vietjet flights are in accordance with global standards and recommendations from authorities such as the World Health Organization (WHO) and the International Air Transport Association (IATA) to ensure the safety of all passengers and crews during the passage of flight.