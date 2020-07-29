Tripadvisor announces award winners

SINGAPORE, 29 July 2020: Tripadvisor announced the winners of its 18th annual Travelers’ Choice Awards Tuesday that honoured 4,817 businesses around the world.

Singapore Airlines was named top airline in Asia, and the top hotel worldwide honour went to Viroth’s Hotel – Siem Reap, Cambodia.

Winners are calculated based on the quality and quantity of the millions of reviews, opinions and ratings collected on Tripadvisor in 2019, prior to the pandemic.

With over 8.7 million businesses listed on Tripadvisor, the awards are a true testament to the outstanding service and quality that winners consistently provide to their guests.

“This has been a tough year for our industry, but the global desire to go and explore, whether the destination is an hour away or across the world, remains strong. We’re passionate about guiding travellers to the good out there, especially the good found within these recognised hotels, restaurants and airlines that rise to the occasion in offering the best of the best,” said Tripadvisor chief experience and brand officer Lindsay Nelson. “The Travelers’ Choice programme is one way that travellers and diners can benefit from the real-life experiences of other people so they can plan their perfect trip that meets their needs, budget and style.”

What’s New in the 2020 Travelers’ Choice Awards

New this year, all Tripadvisor awards and recognitions fall under the Travelers’ Choice umbrella to more clearly acknowledge businesses and their achievements:

● Travellers’ Choice winners honoured as Travelers’ Choice Best of the Best, representing the most exceptional, highest-rated properties around the world. These businesses are among the top 1% of all listings on Tripadvisor.

● Certificate of Excellence honorees recognised as Travellers’ Choice winners, known for consistently earning great reviews. These businesses are among the top 10% of all listings on Tripadvisor.

● New categories: Most Saved Hotels, bucket-list properties that travellers saved more than any others in 2019, and Boutique Luxury Hotels, five-star hotels for kicking back in comfort and style.

2020 Travelers’ Choice Best of the Best Award Winners

Check out the 2020 Travelers’ Choice Award winners, across all categories at www.tripadvisor.com/TravelersChoice.

(Source: Tripadvisor)