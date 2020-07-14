Thailand’s Grand Sale survives online

BANGKOK, 14 July 2020: Thailand’s annual grand sale gets underway 15 July for two months but for the first time in its long history there no longer the throngs of international traveller to snatch up bargains.

The Tourism Authority of Thailand’s (‘Amazing Thailand Grand Sale 2020 – Non-Stop Shopping runs from 15 July to 15 September 2020.

Designed to stimulate tourism spending and help entrepreneurs in tourism-related industries in five key destinations, the sale this year will target solely domestic tourists as international travellers are still not allowed to visit Thailand.

But 10,000 establishments Bangkok, Chiang Mai, Phuket, Pattaya and Hat Yai joined the project offering discounts on goods and services to keep the tourism flag flying.

The project differs from the last three years, focusing more on online shopping sales.

TAT said in its launch announcement: “O2O: Online to Offline approach” through online activities on the project’s LINE official account (online) that will offer gift vouchers for shoppers to redeem as discounts at participating establishments (offline).”

TAT estimates the online shopping campaign will generate THB100 million in sales.

Thailand’s commercial leisure travel industry remains in hibernations in the ongoing battle to contain Covid-19 pandemic.

Thailand has recorded a clean bill of health in local community cases for 44 days although there have been imported cases mainly Thais returning home on repatriation flights that were tested positive either on arrival or during the mandatory 14-day quarantine.

Health officials reported three new imported cases Sunday. There are 3220 cumulative cases and 58 fatalities since it started recording Covid-19 infections on 13 January, when the first case outside of China was reported in Thailand.