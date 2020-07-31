Take your pick on a recovery timeframe

SHANGHAI, 31 July 2020: It could take up to a year for the Chinese outbound market to recover according to data from the latest ITB China Travel Trends Report, conducted by ITB China.

Billed as the largest B2B exclusive travel trade show in China, the survey of 200 Chinese outbound travel agents examined the planned travel behaviour of the Chinese once the green shoots of recovery are evident.

At best, the 2020 China Market Recovery Special Edition, a yearly publication, showed that 43% of 200 surveyed believed the outbound travel would recover within the next nine to 12 months. That compared with 33% that said it would take six to nine months, whereas 20% believe it would take three to six months and only 4% within the next three months.

“China was hit first and should, therefore, be one of the first countries to recover, which would prove to be positive for European-Chinese tourism cooperation. By the time Europe can go back to normal, China might be ready for long haul travel again,” European Tourism Commission executive director Eduardo Santander said in an interview with ITB China. “We expect the European travel industry to recover in 2021.”

The survey revealed that even with the suspension of business during the outbreak, travel agencies and travel-related.

Companies have consistently communicated with their customers. 66.5% of the respondents communicate with stakeholders weekly, 16.5% share updates every two weeks, while 17% communicate on a monthly basis.

The complete version of the ITB China Travel Trends Report- The 2020 China Market Recovery Special Edition will be published on www.itb-china.com in the next month.

