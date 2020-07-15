Sunway taps domestic travel

KUALA LUMPUR, 13 July 2020: Sunway’s “Ke Sana Ke Sini Ke Sunway” domestic tourism package has recorded sales of more than 10,000 room night stays, with 5,000 room night stays sold within the first 72 hours alone after the campaign’s launch.

Sunway Group launched the “Ke Sana Ke Sini Ke Sunway” campaign 6 July in tandem with the government’s reopening of tourism sectors and interstate travel. The campaign ends on 20 July.

The package is currently being offered at a 70% discounted price of MYR499 from the normal price of MYR1,599 for a two-night stay at Sunway Pyramid Hotel for two adults and two children, entrance tickets to Sunway Lagoon for two adults and two children, and welcome treats and Family Fun Activity vouchers worth MYR200 from Sunway Pyramid.

The package for locals is also in line with the government’s efforts to boost tourism, especially with tax relief of MYR1,000 for domestic tourism that was announced earlier.

Sunway Malls and Theme Parks chief executive officer HC Chan said “Domestic tourism is a sizeable market. The domestic tourism expenditure grew 11.5% to MYR103.2 billion in 2019, marking the fourth consecutive year of double-digit growth before the Covid-19 outbreak. We look forward to shifting a portion of outbound tourism expenditure to domestic tourism expenditure.

“Since the campaign’s launch, Sunway Pyramid Hotel has registered a booking occupancy of 80%,” Chan added.

Sunway Group invested MYR30 million in health and safety training, fittings, and other SOPs.

The surge in domestic bookings is a national trend. In the latest figures presented by Tourism, Arts and Culture Minister Datuk Seri Nancy Shukri, the tourism sector has seen an upsurge, with hotel reservations nationwide rising up to 30.74% until June 2020.