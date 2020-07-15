STB launches Travel Throwback

SINGAPORE, 15 July 2020: The Singapore Tourism Board (STB) unveiled today #TravelThrowBack, a community effort aimed at uniting avid travellers to promote the beauty of Southeast Asia.

While travel restrictions remain in place worldwide, the social media initiative aims to spark interest in Southeast Asia and encourage travellers to prioritise a visit to the region once international travel resumes fully.

Singapore Tourism Board executive director, Southeast Asia, John Conceicao said: “Tourism has been one of the key economic sectors in Southeast Asia that has been hit the hardest in the last few months. When border restrictions are lifted, travellers are likely to make short-haul trips within Southeast Asia rather than plan long-haul holidays. We hope that the #TravelThrowBack initiative can showcase the beauty of our region and inspire travellers to explore the hidden spots within Southeast Asia.”

#TravelThrowBack, encourages travellers with a passion for Southeast Asia’s culture and heritage to share their best memories, stories and experiences, as a visual treat of what Southeast Asia has to offer.”

Join the Community

Instagram travellers across Southeast Asia are invited to share their favourite travel throwbacks from their photo library by using specially created “TravelThrowBack” Instagram Effect available on @Visit_Singapore’s Instagram page.

With this Instagram Effect, users can share their memories across destinations in Southeast Asia and tag their friends and family to challenge them to do the same.

STB will work with various local partners in each Southeast Asian country to welcome other national tourism organisations, tourism providers and travel stakeholders to be a part of this effort to inspire wanderlust for Southeast Asia.

“This is a collective effort by a community who lives, works and plays in Southeast Asia – an authentic voice of advocacy for the return of travellers to the region. #TravelThrowBack makes the first steps to encourage intra-Southeast Asia travel, and towards recovery,” adds Conceicao.