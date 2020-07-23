Siam Express (2002) calls it quits

BANGKOK, 23 July 2020: Siam Express (2002), a travel firm specialising in Japanese travel to Thailand announced Tuesday it would stop trading at the end of July.

The company’s president, Takuzo Kumamoto, confirmed the firm would close 31 July in a letter to Thai staff that also circulated to business partners.

Kumamoto said there was no other choice but to close operations due to the financial impact of Covid-19.

The company established in 2002 is a registered travel agency with the Ministry of Tourism and Sports as well as a member of the Association of Thai Travel Agents.

Although it was technically an offshoot of a much the older travel firm dating back to 1960, Siam Express (2002)’s decision to suspend trading is unrelated to the parent company, registered as simply Siam Express. One of the oldest travel firms in Thailand, Siam Express, continues to conduct its business and is recognised as one of the pioneers of Thailand’s tourism industry.

According to Siam Express’ website, it currently has 50 staff and has diversified its business to include outbound and corporate travel as well as the MICE business.