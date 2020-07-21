Sarawak Cultural Village cuts fees

KUCHING, 21 July 2020: Sarawak Cultural Village introduced new discounted entrance rates, this month, for domestic visitors who want to visit the largest living museum in Sarawak.

The rates are valid until 31 December 2020.

The ‘Cuti Berami-Rami’ package rate entitles local Sarawakians to a discount of between 33 to 50% from the previous rate, which was from MYR30 to MYR20 per adult and MYR20 to MYR10 for children between two to 12 years old.

Meanwhile, the ‘Cuti-Cuti Malaysia’ package is MYR60 per adult and MYR30 for children between two to 12 years old – applicable to non-Sarawakians. Previously, the rate was MYR95 and MYR60, respectively.

Meanwhile, in conjunction with SCV’s 30th Anniversary celebration, it is also offering family packages suitable for those who are eager to spend their quality time with their families and at the same time, be part of SCV’s 30 years of a glorious journey. The packages are the ‘Family Together Gather Package’ and ‘Family Berami Package’.

Previously, the ‘Family Together Gather Package’ was offered at MYR270 (for two adults and two children), and MYR320 (for two adults and three children) but the new discounted rates are at MYR180 and MYR210 respectively.

For Sarawakian families, they can go for the ‘Family Berami Package’ where the new rates are MYR60 for two adults and two children, and RM123.60 for two adults and three children.

All these special rates and packages are inclusive of the entrance fee, a visit to the ethnic houses and watching cultural performances.

For more information, visit the Sarawak Cultural Village official website at https://scv.com.my/ or their Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/SarawakCulturalVillageOFFICIAL. Source: Sarawak Tourism Board