Philippine tourism will recover in 2021

MANILA, 23 July 2020: The majority of tourism players in the Philippines remains optimistic that their businesses will return to normal within six months to a year, the Philippines News Agency reported Tuesday.

According to the Philippine Tourism Survey: Covid-19 Edition conducted by Isla Lipana & Co/PwC Philippines (PwC), 63% of the tourism players remain optimistic that their businesses will be back on track next year.

The survey also showed that 88% of the respondents expect losses of over 50% of their 2020 revenues due to the enhanced community quarantine (ECQ) while 97% say that coronavirus has the potential for significant impact on their business operations.

The tourism players were asked about the challenges and concerns brought about by the pandemic as well as the ECQ in Luzon and other parts of the country.

The Philippine Tourism Survey: Covid-19 Edition is PwC’s collaboration with the Department of Tourism, as part of the firm’s commitment to supporting the DOT’s programs and initiatives.

The tourism sector grew to become one of the major industries in the country, contributing 12.7% of the country’s GDP in 2019, representing a direct contribution of PHP2.48 trillion to the Philippine economy while providing jobs to 5.71 million Filipinos or 13.5% of the country’s total employment.

DOT Secretary Bernadette Romulo–Puyat said the DOT would sustain tourism businesses through proper financial support and policies, which are covered in the DOT’s Tourism Response and Recovery Program.

“We are working towards the establishment of proper infrastructure, and enhanced health and sanitation protocols in line with the standards of New Normal. Our goal is to build a more sustainable, resilient, and inclusive tourism industry,” she said.

The survey’s findings are based on interviews with 247 tourism players.

(Source: PNA)