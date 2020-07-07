Myanmar opens to domestic travel

YANGON, 8 July 2020: Myanmar opened all of its tourist destinations to local travellers and foreigner resident in the country last week, but the ban on international flights to and from the country remains in place until 31 July at the earliest.

All the remaining restrictions on travel within Myanmar were rescinded 1 July opening all tourist destinations in the country to locals and foreign residents who can travel without any restrictions.

Government officials reported the absence of local Covid-19 transmissions for almost a month. Myanmar’s Ministry of Health and Sports garnered considerable praise for its handling of the Covid-19 pandemic from the World Health Organisation’s representative in Myanmar Stephan Paul Jost.

In an interview with The Irrawaddy News at the weekend, he pointed out that Myanmar had taken a “whole-of-government” approach that resulted in the suspension of international flights and visas plus the cancellation of popular festivals and mass gatherings. Myanmar has managed a partial lockdown countrywide.

Last month the Ministry of Hotels & Tourism introduced its Tourism National Guidelines for Covid-19 Safe Services covering transportation, accommodation, food, destinations, travel agencies, tour guides, training centres, etc. It also includes a checklist of over 50 measures that hotels must comply with when they resume the operation.

As international flights are restricted until at least 31 July hotels and tourism companies are concentrating on domestic tourism led by the Ministry of Hotels and Tourism that has launched a national campaign. “To promote the travel sector during the Covid-19 pandemic, we also need to ensure safety protocols at the destinations, and that travel costs for accommodation and transport remain affordable for domestic travellers,” said Myanmar Tourism Marketing chairperson, May Myat Mon Win.

