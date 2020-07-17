More testing at airports on arrival

BANGKOK, 17 July 2020: Countries are tightening up on quarantine rules, and more destinations are demanding Covid-testing at the airport on arrival, all requirements that will hamper tourism recovery.

HONG KONG

Travellers arriving in Hong Kong on flights, other than Hong Kong residents, will be denied entry to Hong Kong. Non-Hong Kong residents travelling to Hong Kong from mainland China, Macau or Taiwan will also be denied entry if they have been to any other countries in the past 14 days.

All travellers entering Hong Kong, including Hong Kong residents, will have to take a mandatory medical test for coronavirus and will be required to undergo 14-day compulsory quarantine. Quarantine is usually spent at a residential address.

Hong Kong residents arriving from Pakistan, India, Bangladesh, Nepal and South Africa will be tested for coronavirus upon arrival and then transferred for a 14-day compulsory quarantine period.

Transit services at Hong Kong International Airport resumed 15 June for passengers who can be checked through from port of origin to final destination. Transiting between flights operated by different airlines is now allowed.

INDONESIA

Entry to Indonesia is prohibited except for Indonesian nationals and foreign nationals holding valid residency permits (KITAS/KITAP) for Indonesia.

If you’re eligible for entry, you will need to provide a negative Covid-19 PCR (swab) test issued within the past seven days.

The Indonesian authorities announced changes to the Covid-19 Emergency Stay Permit scheme 13 July. Travellers with expired visas will now need to take action within 30 days.

All foreign nationals are barred from entering and transiting through Indonesia.

Six exceptions to the ban:

Foreign nationals with limited (KITAS) and permanent stay (KITAP) permits.

Foreign nationals with diplomatic or a working visa.

Holders of diplomatic stay permits and business stay permits.

Those working on medical and food assistance.

Transportation (air, sea, or land) crew.

Foreign nationals working on national strategic projects.

All visitors must present their health certificate showing a negative Covid-19 PCR test result within the previous seven days at check-in ahead of any scheduled travel.

The must also complete and submit a Health Alert certificate to the Health Quarantine Office.

TAIWAN

Foreign nationals are permitted to enter Taiwan provided they are not entering for study, tourism, or to visit friends. You will need to apply for a visa before travelling.

They must provide a negative Covid-19 test report completed during the three working days prior to boarding their flight. Foreign residents of Taiwan are exempt from this requirement.

On arrival in Taiwan, you are legally required to self-isolate for 14 days if you have travelled from the UK.

Travellers from destinations designated as low risk by local authorities may be eligible for a reduced self-isolation period. Limited transits are now permitted.

Foreign nationals entering Taiwan must provide a negative COVID-19 test report completed within three working days prior to boarding their entry flight.

PHILIPPINES

Due to the ongoing coronavirus outbreak, the Philippine government has announced temporary entry restrictions.

Travellers will no longer be able to obtain a visa-on-arrival. Foreign spouses and children travelling with a Filipino national and members of international organisations already accredited to the Philippines will be exempt from this restriction.

Quarantine requirements

Passengers arriving at any international port of entry may be subjected to mandatory quarantine (for a maximum of 14 days) and/or be required to undergo Covid-19 testing on arrival. Foreign nationals are expected to pay for their quarantine and/or Covid-19 testing.