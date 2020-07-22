Mong Cai wins ASEAN award

HANOI, 22 July 2020: The Sa Vi Border Information Centre in Mong Cai City in the northern province of Quang Ninh, Vietnam, received the ASEAN Best Sustainable Urban Tourism Product Award at a ceremony hosted 18 July.

Built-in 2009 and completed in October 2013, the centre in Tra Co relic site covers a total area of 16,000 sqm.

On the 24 July 2019, the Tra Co relic site was recognised by Vietnam’s Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism as a national tourist area, the first of its kind in Quang Ninh and the fourth nationwide.

It recognised the development of “high-quality tourist products and services,’ while supporting Vietnam’s tourism promotions for Quang Ninh province and the town of Mong Cai.