Masks mandatory on Thai transport

BANGKOK, 20 July 2020: Thailand’s Land Transport Department has tightened Covid-19 preventive measures for all public transport in the country.

The new measures announced on the Department of Land Transport’s Facebook page, 19 July, warn passengers they will need to pass a body temperature check and wear masks on all public transport.

Photo: www.francothaicc.com.

Strict cleaning measures, as well as body temperature checks, are compulsory when boarding public transport.

The department said the measures apply to all types of public transport as well as terminals and came into effect at the weekend countrywide.

Measures include temperature checks of drivers and passengers the use of hygienic masks and alcohol gel for passengers to clean their hands.