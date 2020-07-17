ITB Asia the latest casualty of Covid-19

SINGAPORE, 17 July 2020: Messe Berlin (Singapore) confirmed Thursday that the triple billed ITB Asia, MICE Show Asia and Travel Tech Asia would convene as virtual online events from 21 – 23 October 2020.

The 12-year-old ITB Asia, becomes the latest casualty in a long list of travel trade events that have fallen foul of the Covid-19 pandemic due to travel restrictions and social distancing measures.

The virtual event will be hosted on a newly developed platform, also known as the ITB Community.

In addition to hosting this year’s edition of ITB Asia, MICE Show Asia and the inaugural Travel Tech Asia, ITB Community will also facilitate a year-long virtual engagement programme for key stakeholders. It will allow them to continue forging new partnerships and strengthen existing business relationships with important players in the region.

ITB Asia added that it would uphold the deliverables of all contracts and will reach out to stakeholders with more information to follow soon.

Messe Berlin (Singapore) said the launch of the virtual platform – ITB Community, would also offer free and unlimited access all year round to new opportunities to meet, network, do business, learn and share.

The virtual ITB Asia will be hosted on a newly developed platform, also known as the ITB Community. ITB Community is set to launch on 12 August.

Messe Berlin (Singapore) managing director Katrina Leung said: “We undertake a huge responsibility as Asia’s leading travel trade show to adapt and serve the travel trade community in recovery. Taking into consideration the need for businesses to connect, it is imperative for us to unite the community to enable business meetings to take place for seamless knowledge exchange. ITB Community will be the latest permanent addition to a wide variety of offerings we have for our customers to tap into for their business success.”

The three-day virtual event ITB Asia, MICE Show Asia, Travel Tech Asia 2020 – A Virtual Experience — will be complimentary and serve as a value-add to all confirmed exhibitors of ITB Asia 2021.

With over 5,000 pre-qualified international MICE, corporate and leisure buyers invited with a full-access pass to the exclusive virtual event, the three-day event will be available 24/7 to attendees to access business matching, conference sessions and the exhibitor directory.

Singapore Tourism Board, executive director exhibitions and Conferences, Andrew Phua added: “ITB Asia is Asia’s leading marketplace of ideas, concepts and products for the international travel industry. We are heartened that it is pivoting to a new event model this year, demonstrating the travel trade’s ability to innovate and continue forging important partnerships in this challenging time. Virtual and hybrid event formats are likely to continue to complement future physical events, and we are confident that Singapore will continue to lead the way forward in this area.”

The physical live versions of ITB Asia, MICE Show Asia and Travel Tech Asia will return next year, 27 to 29 October 2021, at Sands Expo & Convention Centre, Singapore. Over 165 exhibitors have already confirmed their participation in ITB Asia 2021.