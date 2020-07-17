Hong Kong Disney closes gates

HONG KONG, 17 July 2020: Less than a month since it reopened Hong Kong Disneyland shutdown Wednesday following a new coronavirus outbreak in the city.

First reported by BBC News, the theme park closed at the end of January as the pandemic spread across Asia and reopened 18 June with strict social distancing and other preventive measures in place.

“As required by the government and health authorities in line with prevention efforts taking place across Hong Kong, Hong Kong Disneyland park will temporarily close from 15 July,” Disney said in a statement.

But a surge in infections has forced authorities in the city to bring back measures to contain the new outbreak.

Hong Kong officials said activities including large social gatherings, dining-in at restaurants and going to the gym were banned.

Both Disney’s Hong Kong and Shanghai theme parks limited daily visitor numbers and increased health and safety measures after they reopened to the public. Its Shanghai theme park remains open but operating at half capacity.