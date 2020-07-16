Good to Go gig takes off

HONG KONG, 16 July 2020: Asia Pacific hospitality companies, hotels and resorts, destinations and tourism businesses can now access a platform that helps manage recovery from the ongoing impacts of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Developed by the Delivering Group, the Good to Go platform offers customised services, including planning, marketing, AI and chatbot solutions, sales and resourcing.

Mark Simmons.

Michael Yates.

Delivering Group co-founder Mark Simmons explained the platform was an initiative developed in response to sector requests for assistance with recovery plans.

“Although the virus is still spreading in the US and elsewhere, we’re now seeing the gradual re-opening of domestic travel in APAC markets such as China, South Korea, Japan, Taiwan, Malaysia, Vietnam, Thailand and New Zealand.”

He noted that Europe had opened its borders to 14 countries, including several in APAC, and that governments in the region were engaging in bilateral discussions about safely resuming two-way travel.

Simmons said it was important for destinations, airlines, hotels, cruise operators, attractions and other industry players to have recovery strategies in place so they could pivot as opportunities emerged across the region.

The Good to Go platform offers strategic planning to identify emerging market segments, actionable managed recovery plans, including integrated online and offline campaigns, traditional and social media engagement and resourcing, and senior account sales management in the leisure and corporate sectors.

Delivering Group’s co-founder Michael Yates, a key instigator of the successful Project Phoenix campaign with PATA which revitalised travel to the region following the SARS outbreak in 2002/03, said China would be a crucial part of any recovery strategy for organisations in Asia Pacific in addition to other key source markets in the region.

“We are fortunate to have a very strong team, based in Beijing, which is already working on recovery plans for travel clients, such as Celebrity Cruises, and has the expertise and connections to design and execute campaigns that deliver results.”

The group is represented in Hong Kong, Singapore, Bangkok, Beijing and New York. Ming Yue manages the group’s China operations, and group co-founder Joe Cauchi oversees North America.