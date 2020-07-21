FTE reschedules Asia Expo

SINGAPORE, 21 July 2020: FTE APEX Asia Expo has been postponed to 3 to 4 February 2021 when the organisers claim there will be a new mindset regarding business travel and connecting face-to-face.

However, the show will convene as a hybrid event, powered by in-person participation onsite in Singapore and complemented by online participation to further amplify its reach.

As long as a vaccine is not available confidence in hosting large-scale travel shows in the region is at an all-time low.

Future Travel Experience founder and CEO, Daniel Coleman said: “We have also taken the very tough decision to cancel our FTE Global 2020 show in Las Vegas, but I can announce that FTE and APEX will jointly stage an interactive global online air transport industry trade show – FTE APEX Virtual Expo – on 8 to 9 December. This landmark event will be the air transport industry’s first major digital trade show, and we expect it to attract more than 8,000 participants.”

The virtual exhibition hall will be free-to-attend for all and during two live show days (8 to 9 December). Delegates will be able to browse the exhibition and attend live online product demos, and video calls streamed directly from suppliers’ own offices and factory floors. Conference sessions will also be streamed online, and a networking lounge will enable all premium attendees to engage in messaging and video calls.

Following this, for 30 days, all virtual attendees will be able to access the FTE APEX Virtual Expo portal at any hour of the day to watch conference sessions and supplier pitches and revisit the exhibition hall to learn all about the products and services that can help them overcome today’s challenges and then thrive in the post-COVID-19 world.

Coleman added: “My recent conversations have reaffirmed that stakeholders are still desperate to connect and engage in sharing ideas, propositions, visions and learnings.” FTE physical events will be back starting with the new dates for FTE APEX Asia Expo and following through with FTE EMEA and FTE Ancillary (9 to 10 June 2021, RDS, Dublin) and FTE Global (8 to 10 September 2021, Aria Resort, Las Vegas).