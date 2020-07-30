Centara’s stronger together offer

BANGKOK 30 July 2020: Centara Hotels & Resorts is inviting travellers to rediscover Asia with confidence by offering a new promotion which is suitable for a wide range of vacation styles in Thailand, Vietnam, Sri Lanka, the Maldives and the Middle East.

The “Stronger Together” offer features fully flexible stays at extraordinary prices, starting from only THB 960. It is valid at any participating Centara hotel or resort internationally and includes free half-board dining for stays of four nights or more. Global customers can book now via Centara’s website and stay at any time before 31 March 2021, with free cancellation.

Thailand

Centara Grand Mirage Beach Resort Pattaya. Rates start from THB 3,120 per night.

Centara Grand Beach Resort & Villas Hua Hin. Rates start from THB 3,120 per night.









Karon Beach, Centara Grand Beach Resort Phuket Rates start from THB 3,120 per night.

Centara Villas Samui. Rates start from THB 2,240 per night.

Centara Grand at CentralWorld. Rates start from THB 2,240 per night.

Danang, Vietnam

Centara Sandy Beach Resort Danang. Rates start from USD 80 per night.

Sri Lanka

Centara Ceysands Resort & Spa Sri Lanka Rates start from USD 72 per night.

The Maldives

Centara Grand Island Resort & Spa Maldives. Rates start from USD 520 per night.

Centara Ras Fushi Resort & Spa Maldives. Rates start from just USD 420 per night.

For more details visit www.centarahotelsresorts.com