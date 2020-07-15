AVIAREPS represents Dubai Exports

KUALA LUMPUR, 15 July 2020: Dubai Exports expands its international office network through AVIAREPS a well-known airline and travel representative will establish 24 Dubai representative offices worldwide.

Dubai Exports has partnered with AVIAREPS, a global leader in trade promotion, aviation, and tourism to manage representational offices in 20 countries and territories. They include China, India, Indonesia, Japan, South Korea, Malaysia, Thailand, Singapore, Hong Kong, Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, and Saudi Arabia in Asia; Argentina, Brazil, Colombia, Mexico and Canada in the Americas; and Germany, Russia and the UK.

AVIAREPS CEO Edgar Lacker said: “We are greatly honoured to expand our relationship with Dubai Exports and share the vision, goals, and challenges of ensuring Dubai exporters and re-exporters continue to develop new business opportunities and markets globally.”