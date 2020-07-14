Austrian plans return to Bangkok

BANGKOK, 14 July 2020: Star Alliance member, Austrian Airlines, indicates it will offer limited services from its Vienna home base to Bangkok through July to the end of September.

It has scheduled three weekly services to Bangkok using a 370-seat 767-300 ER aircraft until the end of September. Starting 2 October, it intends to increase frequency on the Bangkok route to five weekly services.

The current three weekly services are repatriation flights for 11 categories of passengers that are allowed to enter Thailand under the present travel restrictions.

Commercial international flights open to all travellers have not yet resumed. The airline is also flying one flight weekly to Shanghai Pu Dong as of 6 August using a 767 aircraft. It will increase the frequency to twice weekly in September and four per week in October.