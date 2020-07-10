Associations launch partnership

SYDNEY, 10 July 2020: Two global tourism associations are joining forces to dovetail objectives in their fields of cultural heritage protection and vocational training.

A new partnership agreement between the World Tourism Association for Culture & Heritage (WTACH) and the World Association for Hospitality & Tourism Education & Training (AMFORHT) covers activities such as events, seminars, vlogs and knowledge exchange.

The two organisations have agreed to seek out opportunities that will raise awareness, attract new members and help to achieve positive long-term results for the broad spectrum of travel, tourism and hospitality. Reciprocal complimentary membership for the duration of the agreement is also part of the deal.

WTACH President Chris Flynn believes that the Covid-19 pandemic has created an opportunity for cultural attractions and heritage sites to rebalance the importance of preserving and protecting these assets with an ever-growing demand from local and international tourists.

“Working with AMFORHT will create a wealth of opportunities for our most treasured tourism attractions,” said Flynn.

AMFORHT President, Philippe Francois believes that the tourism industry will rebound in the upcoming months.

“Tourism has always been a resilient industry that overcomes crises due to the thirst that we all have of enriching ourselves from all cultures.”

AMFORHT was created by the UNWTO over 50 years ago to study and promote, internationally, the development of vocational training in the tourism sector at large (including hotels, restaurants, transport & recreation) to better match training to new conditions in the workplace.

The Association is headquartered in France. https://amforht.groupment.com/platform/welcome/

WTACH seeks to establish clear goals, objectives and strategies for the protection of cultural heritage through responsible and sustainable tourism practices. It was established in 2018 by Chris Flynn, formerly director – Pacific at the Pacific Asia Travel Association. The Association is based in New South Wales, Australia. https://www.wtach.org