AirAsia and Agoda back Thai campaign

BANGKOK, 31 July 2020: Airasia.com and Agoda, are joining forces to launch a special campaign to stimulate domestic travel in Thailand.

The collaboration between airasia.com and Agoda highlights domestic tourism as the single remaining business channel to save the country’s tourism and hospitality from financial ruin.

International travel to Thailand fell to zero in March, and since then tour operators have not reported a single tour arrival to the country from any overseas markets.

Airasia.com CEO Karen Chan said: ” We are proud to play our part by showing how the private sector can work together to restore the travel industry in a safe and responsible way to benefit consumers, tourism and the economy.”

Agoda vice president of strategic partnerships and programme, Damien Pfirsch added: “This initiative with airasia.com will help Thai travellers explore more of their country…With even better flight and accommodation deals, people can also travel further by easily flying to destinations less travelled rather than spending long hours driving.

Thai AirAsia has resumed all 23 of its domestic destinations as of July 2020, including regional connections Chiang Mai-Hat Yai, Chiang Mai-Pattaya (U-Tapao), Hat Yai-Pattaya (U-Tapao) and Khon Kaen-Hat Yai, flying a total 25 routes and operating 67 return flights a day.

As the airline providing the highest volume of domestic flights in Thailand, AirAsia continues to work closely with the government, industry and tourism partners to stimulate travel in the region. Including the “We Travel Together” project which has been developed to support policy from the Tourism Authority of Thailand and means travellers can receive 40% cashback up to THB1,000 per person per seat (limited to 2 million privileges for the campaign).