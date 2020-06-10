WTTC gives destinations stamp of approval

LONDON, 10 June 2020: Major destinations around the world have signed up to the world’s first-ever global safety and hygiene stamp, launched recently by the World Travel & Tourism Council (WTTC).

The extensive endorsements have come from many major holiday destinations around the world, from Bulgaria to Turkey and Jamaica to Mauritius, among many others.

WTTC, which represents the global Travel & Tourism private sector, designed the special Safe Travels stamp to enable travellers to identify destinations and businesses around the world which adopted its health and hygiene global standardised protocols – so consumers and holidaymakers can experience ‘Safe Travels’.

The United Nations World Tourism Organization (UNWTO) also embraced the WTTC Safe Travels stamp, which has the safety and hygiene of travellers as their top priority.

WTTC president and CEO, Gloria Guevara said: “The number of global destinations adopting our private sector protocols is growing at a rapid pace, and it’s hugely gratifying and shows the success and importance of the WTTC Safe Travels stamp.

“The stamp is vital to re-establish worldwide consumer confidence in Travel & Tourism, and so travellers can be sure that enhanced standards of hygiene are in place for them to be able to travel safely.

“As WTTC health and hygiene protocols, affecting hotels, restaurants, airports, cruise lines, tour operators, restaurants, outdoor shopping and transportation are implemented, so the list of destinations recognising the new stamp also continues to grow.

“We thank these destination countries and cities for stepping forward to help ensure the speedy recovery of the Travel & Tourism sector and look forward to welcoming more destinations in the days and weeks ahead as our desire to travel continues to revive.”

Since the launch, last week of the Safe Travels stamp, Turkey, Bulgaria, Jamaica, Mauritius, Ontario (Canada), Portugal, Saudi Arabia and the Mexican destinations of Baja California Sur and Yucatan, have now adopted WTTC’s new protocols.

Popular city destinations for holidaymakers which have also been given the WTTC Safe Travels stamp of approval include Barcelona, Cancun, Madrid and Seville.

Two weeks ago, WTTC’s launched the first of a range of new worldwide measures as part of its Safe Travels protocols, providing consistency and guidance to travel providers and travellers about the new approach to health, hygiene, deep cleansing and physical distancing, in the ‘new normal’ of COVID-19 world.

The protocols were devised following the experience of WTTC members dealing with COVID19 and based on guidelines from the World Health Organisation (WHO) and the Centre for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

Evidence from WTTC’s Crisis Readiness report, which looked at 90 different types of crises in the last 20 years, highlights the importance of public-private cooperation to ensure a successful recovery. According to WTTC’s 2020 Economic Impact Report, during 2019, Travel & Tourism was responsible for one in 10 jobs (330 million total), making a 10.3% contribution to global GDP and generating one in four of all new jobs.