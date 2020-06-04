Vietnam Airlines flights back to normal

HANOI, 4 June 2020: Vietnam Airlines says it is now flying all of its domestic routes at almost pre-Covid-19 levels transporting more than 500,000 commercial passengers since services restarted in late April.

Earlier this week, the airline confirmed it has also added services in May such as Ho Chi Minh City to Tuy Hoa, Hai Phong to Nha Trang, Vinh to Da Lat, Vinh to Buon Ma Thuot, and Thanh Hoa to Buon Ma Thuot.

Airline officials told local media that two routes from Hai Phong to Da Lat and Phu Quoc would be added soon in June.

From Can Tho, Vietnam Airlines will add a three-weekly flight to Vinh on Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Saturdays.