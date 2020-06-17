Vietjet boosts domestic flights

HO CHI MINH CITY, 17 June 2020: Vietjet Air has confirmed it will launch eight domestic routes from Danang in central Vietnam, Hai Phong, Hanoi and the tourist island of Phu Quoc.

Starting 19 June, the low-cost airline will launch services to four destinations from Danang in central Vietnam using a mix of A320s and A321s.

It will fly from Danang to Buon Ma Thuot offering four weekly services a daily service to Dalat, Phu Quoc daily and Thanh Hoa three weekly services.

The airline plans to fly from Hai Phong to Quy Nhon offering a daily A320 service. From Hanoi, it will fly to Dong Hoi daily from Phu Quoc island to Vinh offering five weekly services using an A321. All flights will start on 18 June.