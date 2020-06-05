TTF returns for half-year checkup

BANGKOK, 5 June 2020: Usually an annual curtain-raising event held every January, the Thailand Tourism Forum is back with a follow-up edition six months into the year to undergo a temperature check.

Hosted by the American Chamber of Commerce and attracting around 1,000 top travel executives involved in Thailand’s tourism industry, the Thailand Tourism Forum for the first time in its history features a half-year virtual edition to measure where the industry is heading under the threat of Covid-19.

“During the current global pandemic, travel, tourism and hotels have been dramatically impacted. This special web event edition of TTF is a much-needed temperature check for the industry,” says the event’s curator Bill Barnett who is also C9 Hotelworks managing director.

Travel executives are invited to register for the one hour webinar scheduled for 1500 (BKK time), 17 June 2020. The actual broadcast will be managed from Rosewood Bangkok powered by Zoom.

The official organisers of the event are the American Chamber of Commerce – Thailand (AMCHAM) and C9 Hotelworks Hospitality Consulting Group.

Programme and speakers

‘Bend Don’t Break. Bangkok here and now.’

Bill Barnett, Managing Director, C9 Hotelworks

‘The Conversation. Thailand hotels talk back.’

David Johnson, Managing Director, Delivering Asia Communications and Thirayuth Chirathivat, CEO, Centara Hotels & Resorts

‘By the Numbers. Deep into the early trends of market reopening.’

Jesper Palmqvist, Area Director – Asia Pacific, STR

‘Return of International Flights – Certifications, Quarantines, Reciprocity.’

Charles Blocker, CEO, IC Partners Limited

‘Love Amongst the Ruins. Operator and OTA relations and the future of distribution.’

Robert Hecker, Managing Director-Pacific Asia, Horwath HTL

Buy. Sell. Hold. Investment trends, cap rates and shifting values from ground zero.

Nihat Can Ercan, MD, Head of Investment Sales Asia – JLL’s Hotels & Hospitality Group

‘Bang the Drum. 2020’s domesticated hospitality consumer.’

David Keen, CEO, QUO

‘Doors Wide Open: A Bangkok hotel sales and marketing re-starter.’

Leanne Reddie, Director of Sales and Marketing, Rosewood Bangkok

‘Operators and lenders… got the Fever or Chilled?’

Eric Levy, Managing Director, Tourism Solutions International (TSI)

‘Analyse This. A financial primer for Bangkok hotel owners.’

Nikhom Jensiriratanakorn, Director-Thailand, Horwath HTL

‘My Bangkok. Thainess rules.’

Wimintra Jangnin, Editor in Chief, HotelIntel.co

Register

https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_EDxueI9YS8GVHm4OskQLlA