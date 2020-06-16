Travellers to the UK face quarantine

LONDON, 16 June 2020: At least three airlines have threatened to take legal action against the UK government over its 14-day quarantine rule just eight days after the measure was introduced.

Airlines argue that the quarantine rule for all inbound travellers to the UK will inflict incredible damage on the aviation industry already devastated by the Covid-19 crisis.

British Airways, Ryanair and easyJet have written to the government in protest. They claimed in their written argument that “the effect is to establish a wholly unjustified and disproportionate restriction on individuals travelling to the UK.

BA’s parent company IAG, told Sky News that the quarantine policy was “terrible” and had “torpedoed our opportunity to get flying in July”.

People arriving in the UK will now have to self-isolate for 14 days under the new rule. It also means that UK residents going on international holidays this summer will have to quarantine for 14 days on their return.

The ruling comes at a time when the infections are starting to drop, and other European nations including Italy, Spain and Portugal are easing rules and opening up to international travel again.

The measure will be reviewed by the UK government every three weeks with the first review set for 28 June.

After arriving in the UK, travellers will be asked to go straight to the place where they will self-isolate for 14 days. The only reasons they will be allowed to leave quarantine is for urgent medical attention, support from social services, food and medicine if they cannot be delivered, a funeral of a close relative or an emergency.

Friends and family can collect travellers from the airport, port or station. Travellers should only use public transport if they have no other option.