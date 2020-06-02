The Philippines eases rules to allow travel

MANILA, 2 June 2020: The Philippines’ Department of Tourism at the weekend welcomed the resumption of travel and other activities in places under modified general community quarantine (MGCQ).

Less stringent community quarantine measures came into play on 29 May in all areas under the MGCQ rulings, after more than two months of strict movement restrictions.

Metro Manila, Cagayan Valley, Central Luzon, Calabarzon, Pangasinan, Albay, and Davao City all remain under the more stringent general community quarantine or GCQ.

Movement of people in GCQ areas is limited to accessing essential goods and services, and for work in the offices or industries permitted to operate except for leisure purposes.

Senior citizens and those below 21 years old, those with immunodeficiency, comorbidities, or other health risks, and pregnant women will be required to stay home at all times unless for the provision of essential goods and services, or are allowed to work in permitted industries.

In MGCQ areas, persons, regardless of age and health status are free to travel but must comply with any local government ruling.

“It’s important for the tourism sector to open as soon as possible, albeit cautiously so that those who lost their jobs due to the Covid-19 pandemic will be able to work and earn again,” said Tourism Secretary Bernadette Romulo-Puyat.

According to DOT, travel for tourism purposes may be allowed between places under MGCQ rules but subject to travel restrictions imposed by the local government units.

Only essential travel between GCQ and MGCQ areas is allowed.

Tourist destinations may also re-open during the MGCQ subject to local government approval. However, only accredited tourism establishments with Certificate of Authority to Operate are allowed to open during the said period.

“Accommodation establishments must adhere to the guidelines on updated health and safety protocols in the operations of accommodation establishments under the new normal scenario recently released by the DOT. The measures relate to guest handling; reception and concierge; rooms and housekeeping; food and beverage service; kitchen sanitation and disinfection; public areas; and hotel and transport service, among others,” the agency said.

Meanwhile, Romulo-Puyat urged tourism stakeholders to closely coordinate with their respective local governments to ensure a seamless transition, adherence to national and local protocols, and assess the actual readiness of their areas to support the resumption of tourism activities.

