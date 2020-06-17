Thailand scores high in Covid-19 battle

KUALA LUMPUR, 17 June 2020: Thailand came second following Australia in the Global Covid-19 Index that identified the top 20 countries with the highest recovery index.

Australia topped the index with a score of 86.291 and Thailand in second place scored 83.231.

Other countries in Asia that gained a high recovery index and made it to the top 20 list included Taiwan (4), South Korea (5) Malaysia (11) and Vietnam (13).

Australia (1) and New Zealand (6) with a score of 79.011 were the only two countries from the Pacific region. The rest were European nations with not a single country from the Americas or Africa listed in the top 20.

Denmark was the highest-ranked country in Europe positioned third with a score of 81.673.

The GCI top 20 are:

Australia Thailand Denmark Hong Kong Taiwan New Zealand South Korea Lithonia Iceland Slovenia Latvia Switzerland Vietnam Malaysia Norway Slovakia Germany Austria Luxemburg Finland

The index creators all based in Malaysia said the data “cuts through the noise and opinions delivering a comprehensive index on Covid-19 for governments, businesses and the public.”

Developed by PEMANDU Associates in collaboration with Malaysia’s Ministry of Science, Technology and Innovation (MOSTI) and the Sunway Group, the Global COVID-19 Index (GCI) pulled and analysed data from verified sources for 184 countries.

Driven entirely by big data, the GCI and the index scores and ranks 184 countries on how well they are coping with the Covid-19 pandemic.

The Global COVID-19 Index (GCI)’s Severity and Recovery Indexes have a weightage of 70% that is dynamic and changing daily and 30% of which is driven by static information currently derived from specific categories of the Global Health Security Index.

The GCI Severity Index is designed to exhibit ‘scarring’ characteristics so that countries that have been affected severely from a health perspective by Covid-19 can be compared with countries that have been similarly affected, and yet have been able to recover.

How figures add up: 70% of the score comes from the fatalities from Covid-19 in each country as a proportion of the population, and the remaining 30% comes from the scores from Global Health Security (GHS), initiated and developed by John Hopkins University, to assess the readiness of each country to cope with the pandemic.

For the full data and charts visit

https://covid19.pemandu.org/#main