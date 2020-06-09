THAI moves London and Paris launch dates

BANGKOK, 9 June 2020: Thai Airways International has made further adjustments to its planned flight resumption on routes to Europe changing the launch dates for its London and Paris services.

Based on airline timetable information provided by Airlineroute the planned London and Paris services, are now due to resume in August rather than previously reported in mid-July.

The airline reports in its latest flight update information that its Bangkok – London Heathrow service will be reintroduced 1 August with a daily 777-300ER. According to the earlier scheduling, the airline was planning a three-weekly service starting 16 July.

On the Bangkok-Paris route, the airline has now postponed the launch from 17 July to 1 August offering three weekly flights using a 777-300ER.

The airline’s scheduling is constantly under review due to its ongoing restructuring that is currrently6 under the supervision of the country’s bankruptcy court.