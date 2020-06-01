TG: Cash refunds on hold for now

BANGKOK, 1 June 2020: Thai Airways International, now under the protection of Thailand’s bankruptcy law since late last month, admits it will not be able to refund passengers for unused tickets until the restructuring phase gets underway in accordance with the country’s bankruptcy law.

In its statement, the airline’s communication department confirmed that passengers who were unable to travel due to Covid-19 restrictions or flights bans have technically three compensation options concerning unused tickets.

They can extend the validity of their tickets, convert tickets into travel vouchers equivalent in value to the amount paid for their original booking or claim a full refund without any fee or surcharge.

There’s a catch to the cash refund option. As THAI is currently undergoing rehabilitation proceedings under the supervision of the Central Bankruptcy Court, the company is temporarily prohibited from processing any refund requests.

It’s a setback for passengers who need the cash refund but the airline said it remains “committed to extending the utmost attention to all customers who have pending ticket refund requests.”

The airline said it would provide follow up information on the status of the refund process and developments concerning the company’s rehabilitation proceedings as they become available.